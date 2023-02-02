Big Bend under a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday night

Portions of the Big Bend are under a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday night
By Josh Green
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The storm prediction center has placed portions of the Florida Big Bend under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather Thursday evening and overnight.

A cold front will sweep across the Gulf coast Thursday night, bringing the chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms out ahead of it. Given the modest moisture content and adequate wind shear, a couple strong to severe storms are possible.

Impacts: Isolated damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. Tornadic activity looks unlikely, but a brief tornado still cannot be ruled out. Due to the already saturated soil in some spots, pockets of heavier rainfall may induce localized flooding.

Timing: A few showers are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, with the main line of showers and storms moving across the area overnight Thursday into Friday morning. The timetable for severe weather looks to be Thursday evening and overnight.

