Chef Uri Lavine makes a Chocolate Ancho Pot de Creme

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a chocolate ancho pot de creme.

Chocolate Ancho Pot de Creme

Active Time - 25 minutes Total Time - 5 hours (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup espresso coffee beans

1 medium ancho chile pepper

Parchment paper

4 oz bittersweet chocolate

4 large eggs

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup whole milk

1 whole cinnamon stick

1/4 cup sugar

Nonstick aluminum foil

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Spread espresso beans and ancho chile, in a

single layer, on parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 10 minutes;

remove from oven and set aside to cool slightly. Grind beans in coffee

grinder. Remove stem and seeds from chile.

2. Meanwhile, chop chocolate. Separate eggs for yolks (reserve whites

for another use); wash hands. Combine in medium saucepan: cream,

milk, cinnamon stick, ancho chile, and coffee until blended. Bring to

simmer over medium until heated through (do not boil).

3. Remove pan from heat; add chocolate and set aside 5 minutes (do

not stir). Stir until chocolate is melted and emulsified. Cover pot with

lid and set aside 15 minutes to marinate.

4. Arrange 6 small ramekins in a baking dish. Strain cream mixture

through fine strainer into medium bowl. Whisk egg yolks and sugar in

a large bowl until smooth. Gradually whisk in cream mixture until

blended.

5. Divide custard among ramekins. Pour enough hot water into baking

pan to come halfway up sides of ramekins. Cover baking dish with foil.

Pierce foil in several places with knife to allow steam to escape. Bake custards

about 30 minutes, until softly set (centers will move slightly

when cups are shaken gently). Remove custards from water. Cool on

rack. Chill until cold (about 4 hours). Serve.

