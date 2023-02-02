Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday marked 31 years since Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford was killed in an explosion in Jefferson County.

His friends and colleagues gather every year at the spot where he was killed -- the westbound I-10 exit ramp at mile marker 233.

On February 1st, 1992, Fulford pulled someone over for speeding. He had no idea there was a bomb inside the car. When he searched the vehicle, it exploded, killing him.

“And then you’re wondering that question why?” Fulford’s colleague Keely Weaver said. “And you ask, you know, well, the guy was sitting in the backseat. Why didn’t he warn Fulford, please don’t open that trunk, don’t open that package in the trunk.”

Weaver worked with Fulford for several years before he was killed.

“You could only spend five minutes with him and you knew he had a great spirit in his soul.”

This is the first time Weaver has attended Fulford’s annual memorial. For her, this year is special.

“It’s been 31 years. And I was on the patrol for 30 and a half years. And somehow I just make that connection. That Jimmy up in Paradise is still within us to this day.”

Fulford’s lieutenant, Buddy Tinney, said the bomb that killed Fulford was intended for a different target. By intercepting it that day, Fulford likely saved several lives.

Tinney described Fulford as an outstanding trooper, one who made his community safer.

“He was always a joy to be around,” Tinney said. “He was only 35 years old when he was killed, and if he was still alive, he’d be 66 now. It was 31 years ago. He left a wife and two young children. So it’s very sad to think back on.”

Paul Howell, the man responsible for creating the bomb that killed Fulford, was sentenced to death and executed in February of 2014.

