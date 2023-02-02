Judge denies Donald Dillbeck’s request for new hearing

Dillbeck’s legal team was seeking a new hearing and a stay of execution
Donald David Dillbeck, 59, is scheduled to die on Feb. 23 by lethal injection for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee.
By WCTV Staff and Jaclyn Harold
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Update on Feb. 2 at 10:55 a.m.: A judge Thursday denied convicted killer Donald Dillbeck’s request for a new hearing in advance of his execution.

Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey rejected his defense team’s request for a new evidentiary hearing and canceled a transport order that would have brought Dillbeck back to Tallahassee more than 30 years after the crime that sent him to death row.

Dillbeck’s attorneys had pushed for a hearing to consider four new claims in an effort to halt his execution, which is currently set for February 23rd.

Dillbeck was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann, who was stabbed in the parking lot of the Tallahassee Mall as Dillbeck tried to steal her car.

Judge Dempsey canceled the hearing and transport order Thursday morning. She is expected to rule later today on Dillbeck’s latest claims and his request for a stay of execution.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Donald Dillbeck’s legal team is asking a judge to stay his February 23rd execution.

Dillbeck is on death row for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. He’s accused of stabbing her outside the Tallahassee Mall and then stealing her car.

Dillbeck’s attorneys are expected in court Wednesday afternoon, and Dillbeck himself is expected to appear in a Leon County courtroom on Friday.

Defense attorney Baya Harrison has filed a series of motions since the Governor signed Dillbeck’s death warrant last week.

Wednesday’s court hearing is scheduled for 1:30 in front of Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey. WCTV does have a news crew in the courtroom and will share updates later in the day.

