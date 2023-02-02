REPLAY: National Signing Day 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda celebrate and hear from the best talent throughout the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia as they sign their name on the dotted line to play at the next level. Our special coverage includes stops at...

Valdosta

Thomas County Central

Thomasville

Brookwood

Gadsden County

Maclay

North Florida Christian

Florida High

Rickards

St. John Paul II

Wakulla

Chiles

Jefferson County

Lowndes

Brooks County

Early County

Lanier County

Colquitt County

Cairo

