REPLAY: National Signing Day 2023

North Florida Christian standout Traylon Ray signs his NLI to West Virginia on National Signing...
North Florida Christian standout Traylon Ray signs his NLI to West Virginia on National Signing Day 2023.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda celebrate and hear from the best talent throughout the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia as they sign their name on the dotted line to play at the next level. Our special coverage includes stops at...

Valdosta

Thomas County Central

Thomasville

Brookwood

Gadsden County

Maclay

North Florida Christian

Florida High

Rickards

St. John Paul II

Wakulla

Chiles

Wakulla

Jefferson County

Lowndes

Brooks County

Early County

Lanier County

Colquitt County

Cairo

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stabbing
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
Human remains in Suwanee County were identified as John Carlisle.
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County
Leon High student Juliette Heckman speaks at a press conference alongside attorney Ben Crump
‘It’s just not fair’: Leon High student speaks out against ban on AP African American Studies
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Update: 41-year-old Tallahassee man killed on US-19 in Jefferson County

Latest News

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against...
Florida State, ACC unveils 2023 football schedule
Sue Semrau responding to the crowd as she was honored between the 1st and 2nd quarters of FSU...
Honoring a Legend: Sue Semrau to be inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
Maclay visits rival Chiles on Full Court Friday
Replay: Full Court Friday (1/27)