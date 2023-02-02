Something Good - Dining in the dark

Over the weekend, Lighthouse of the Big Bend hosted dining in the dark. Where people were served meals in complete darkness.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A chance to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes or at least to have dinner with them.

Over the weekend, Lighthouse of the Big Bend hosted dining in the dark. Where people were served meals in complete darkness.

It is a way of giving them of glimpse of the challenges visually impaired people face every day.

The Leon County SWAT team joined in as servers and completed the event with night vision goggles.

If you ever have the chance to go to dine in the dark, do it. It’s an incredible experience.

Just keep your napkin handy.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Update: 41-year-old Tallahassee man killed on US-19 in Jefferson County
Wanted for possession of cocaine and two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of officers
Update: GBI announced Cairo suspect in custody
Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.
Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in Florida

Latest News

Stabbing
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TMH is teaming up with Survival Flight Inc. to establish this crew to help save lives...
TMH Survival Flight marks one year of life-saving emergency care
TMH Survival Flight marks one year of life-saving emergency care
Human remains in Suwanee County were identified as John Carlisle.
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County