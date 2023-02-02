Something Good - Dining in the dark

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A chance to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes or at least to have dinner with them.

Over the weekend, Lighthouse of the Big Bend hosted dining in the dark. Where people were served meals in complete darkness.

It is a way of giving them of glimpse of the challenges visually impaired people face every day.

The Leon County SWAT team joined in as servers and completed the event with night vision goggles.

If you ever have the chance to go to dine in the dark, do it. It’s an incredible experience.

Just keep your napkin handy.

