Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A homeless man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after stabbing a man in the arm.

The incident happened at 3500 Block Apalachee Pkwy around 3:22 p.m. after two men got into an argument, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

As a result of the argument, one of the men stabbed the other in the arm, but no serious injuries were reported.

TPD said the homeless man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

