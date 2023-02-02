Tallahassee Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at the Walgreens on the corner of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road.

The city’s TOPS map indicates that call came in at 8:03 a.m.

A Tallahassee Police spokeswoman says they are looking for a man, but could not provide a more detailed description of the suspect or comment on the type of weapon involved. No one was hurt, TPD says.

WCTV does have a crew on scene and will update you with more information as we get it.

