Tallahassee Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens

Investigators are on the scene on North Monroe Street
Tallahassee Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Walgreens at the corner of North...
Tallahassee Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Walgreens at the corner of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at the Walgreens on the corner of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road.

The city’s TOPS map indicates that call came in at 8:03 a.m.

A Tallahassee Police spokeswoman says they are looking for a man, but could not provide a more detailed description of the suspect or comment on the type of weapon involved. No one was hurt, TPD says.

WCTV does have a crew on scene and will update you with more information as we get it.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stabbing
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
Human remains in Suwanee County were identified as John Carlisle.
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Leon High student Juliette Heckman speaks at a press conference alongside attorney Ben Crump
‘It’s just not fair’: Leon High student speaks out against ban on AP African American Studies
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Update: 41-year-old Tallahassee man killed on US-19 in Jefferson County

Latest News

Donald David Dillbeck, 59, is scheduled to die Feb. 23 by lethal injection for the 1990 murder...
Judge denies Donald Dillbeck’s request for new hearing
An approaching cold front has rain chances on the rise in the Big Bend and South Georgia.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, February 2
Get out your dancing shoes! This weekend is the 18th annual Daddy-Daughter Dance put on by the...
18th Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance this weekend in Tallahassee!
Memorial for Jimmy Fulford
Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford