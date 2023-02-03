Cold weather shelter to open in Tallahassee

(Michelle Roberts - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight cold shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need tonight, February 3rd.

Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering in an effort to help those who are experiencing homelessness.

Safety measures will include face masks, socially distanced sleeping arrangements, and sanitation practices.

Intake will be from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at The Kearney Center located at 2650 Municipal Way.

If needed, overflow sheltering will be provided by community partner sites to shelter overnight and leave the following morning at 7 a.m. Transportation will be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s Star Metro bus service.

For assistance in accessing Star Metro, call 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

For those who need more information on cold night shelter planning, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015. For after-hours or weekends, call the Kearney Center at 850-792-9000.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Walgreens at the corner of North...
Tallahassee Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.
Stabbing
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
Human remains in Suwanee County were identified as John Carlisle.
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Tallahassee Marathon road closures
April Enrollment
April Enrollment
March Enrollment
March Enrollment
February Enrollment
February Enrollment