FSU alum partnering with American Heart Association for awareness campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death among both men and women in the United States.

One FSU alum is on a mission to change that. Despite her age and active lifestyle, Brittany Williams went into cardiac arrest in 2014.

“I was in disbelief because I was 24 years old,” Williams said. “I was doing everything they tell you to do to live a healthy active lifestyle.”

It happened in a restaurant in New York City. Two doctors at the restaurant stepped in to help, performing CPR on Williams for eight minutes until she regained a pulse.

“I’m here today because somebody did know CPR,” Williams said.

Now, nine years later, Williams is sharing her story nationwide. She’s one of ten representing the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign.

“It gives me that platform to unite with other women and survivors like myself,” Williams said. “And that helps let me continue my mission on spreading the awareness of heart disease and CPR on a huge platform.”

Williams is back in New York City for the campaign. On Wednesday, she returned to the restaurant where it all started and met with one of the doctors who saved her life.

“It was so emotional,” Williams said. “I’m just like, oh my gosh, like it’s a miracle that I’m sitting here today like sharing my story all over the world.”

Williams plans to use this opportunity to continue educating people about CPR—a skill that can mean the difference between life and death.

“You can be on the streets in New York City and somebody falls over in front of you needing emergency CPR and you could be that person to jump into action to save their lives,” she said.

As part of the campaigns, Williams will be featured on the Today Show on Monday at 9 a.m.

