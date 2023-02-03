FSU alum partnering with American Heart Association for awareness campaign

Brittany Williams partnering with American Heart Association for awareness campaign
Brittany Williams partnering with American Heart Association for awareness campaign(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death among both men and women in the United States.

One FSU alum is on a mission to change that. Despite her age and active lifestyle, Brittany Williams went into cardiac arrest in 2014.

“I was in disbelief because I was 24 years old,” Williams said. “I was doing everything they tell you to do to live a healthy active lifestyle.”

It happened in a restaurant in New York City. Two doctors at the restaurant stepped in to help, performing CPR on Williams for eight minutes until she regained a pulse.

“I’m here today because somebody did know CPR,” Williams said.

Now, nine years later, Williams is sharing her story nationwide. She’s one of ten representing the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign.

“It gives me that platform to unite with other women and survivors like myself,” Williams said. “And that helps let me continue my mission on spreading the awareness of heart disease and CPR on a huge platform.”

Williams is back in New York City for the campaign. On Wednesday, she returned to the restaurant where it all started and met with one of the doctors who saved her life.

“It was so emotional,” Williams said. “I’m just like, oh my gosh, like it’s a miracle that I’m sitting here today like sharing my story all over the world.”

Williams plans to use this opportunity to continue educating people about CPR—a skill that can mean the difference between life and death.

“You can be on the streets in New York City and somebody falls over in front of you needing emergency CPR and you could be that person to jump into action to save their lives,” she said.

As part of the campaigns, Williams will be featured on the Today Show on Monday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stabbing
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Walgreens at the corner of North...
Tallahassee Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens
Human remains in Suwanee County were identified as John Carlisle.
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Six people injured in Columbia County car crash
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Four large modular units arrived Thursday at Chabad House FSU, offering a semi-permanent...
Chabad House FSU installs modular homes as rebuild continues
Donald David Dillbeck, 59, is scheduled to die Feb. 23 by lethal injection for the 1990 murder...
Judge denies Donald Dillbeck’s request for a stay of execution
Showers and thunderstorms overnight Thursday into Friday morning will leave behind more...
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, February 2
Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a chocolate ancho pot de creme.
Chef Uri Lavine makes a Chocolate Ancho Pot de Creme