Second Tallahassee business robbery on North Monroe Street in 24 hours

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to another business robbery on North Monroe Street early Friday morning.

The robbery happened at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.

WCTV reached out to the Circle K to confirm the robbery. While speaking to an employee, they said no one was hurt and they were closed because of the incident.

The city’s TOPS map indicates that it was an armed robbery and officers responded at around 5:15 a.m.

