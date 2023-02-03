Second Tallahassee business robbery on North Monroe Street in 24 hours

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to another business robbery on North Monroe Street early Friday morning.

The robbery happened at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.

WCTV reached out to the Circle K to confirm the robbery. While speaking to an employee, they said no one was hurt and they were closed because of the incident.

The city’s TOPS map indicates that it was an armed robbery and officers responded at around 5:15 a.m.

WCTV is working to gather more information and will have updates on air and online.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Walgreens at the corner of North...
Tallahassee Police investigating armed robbery at Walgreens
Stabbing
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
Human remains in Suwanee County were identified as John Carlisle.
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Memorial for Jimmy Fulford
Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford

Latest News

Brittany Williams partnering with American Heart Association for awareness campaign
FSU alum partnering with American Heart Association for awareness campaign
Four large modular units arrived Thursday at Chabad House FSU, offering a semi-permanent...
Chabad House FSU installs modular homes as rebuild continues
Donald David Dillbeck, 59, is scheduled to die Feb. 23 by lethal injection for the 1990 murder...
Judge denies Donald Dillbeck’s request for a stay of execution
Showers and thunderstorms overnight Thursday into Friday morning will leave behind more...
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, February 2