Suspect arrested in connection to 24-hour Tallahassee crime spree

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department made an arrest Friday morning in connection to three separate incidents that occurred within 24 hours.

Kelvontae Odom, 33, has been arrested for a Thursday robbery at Walgreens and attempted robbery and burglary at two separate Circle K locations Friday morning.

Odom has been arrested for robbery, attempted robbery, and two counts of burglary of an occupied structure.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south of Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.

The suspect threatened to shoot the clerk and demanded money from the cash register. A security guard approached the store, and the suspect quickly left the scene in a vehicle. Arriving officers reviewed the evidence and immediately recognized the suspect.

The second robbery happened Friday morning about 15 to 20 minutes later at the Circle K on North Monroe near Sharer Road.

The suspect took money from an open register during the burglary. The suspect was still on the scene when officers arrived and were taken into custody.

WCTV is working to gather more information and will have updates on air and online.

