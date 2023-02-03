Tallahassee Marathon road closures
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 48th annual Tallahassee Marathon will take place February 5 from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. TPD will be providing traffic control during the event. Due to the size of the event, several streets and intersections will be closed during both the full and half marathons, which begin simultaneously.
The following are temporary road closures from 6:30-9 a.m.:
- Monroe Street from Apalachee Parkway to Tennessee Street
- East Pensacola Street-Calhoun Street to Adams Street
- Jefferson Street-Calhoun Street to Adams Street
- College Avenue-Calhoun Street to Adams Street
- Park Avenue-Calhoun Street to Adams Street
- No traffic north on Thomasville Road from Monroe Street (7-9 a.m.)
- No traffic south on Calhoun Street from Thomasville Road to Tennessee Street. (7-9 a.m.)
The following are temporary road closures from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.:
- Robert & Trudie Perkins Way – Robert & Trudie Perkins Way (FAMU Way to Disston Street)
- FAMU Way (westbound) from Adams Street to Lake Bradford Street
- FAMU Way (eastbound) from Lake Bradford Road to Robert & Trudie Perkins Way
- Ridge Road will be closed from Springsax Road to Sunnyside Drive
The following are road closures for the entire duration of the marathon:
- Woodward Avenue from Gaines Street to St. Augustine Street (5:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
- Madison Street from Woodward Avenue to Railroad Avenue (5:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
The Marathon Route is:
- Monroe Street/Jefferson Street – Start
- North on Monroe Street to Glenview Drive
- East on Glenview Drive to Thomasville Road
- South on Thomasville Road to Calhoun Street
- South on Calhoun Street to Tennessee Street
- East on Tennessee Street to Franklin Boulevard
- South on Franklin Boulevard onto South Meridian Street
- Enter Cascade Park (run Cascade Park trails)
- North on Suwannee Street to Lafayette Street
- East on Lafayette Street to Myers Park Drive
- South on Myers Park Drive to Circle Drive
- Continue west on Myers Park Drive to Golf Terrace Drive
- South on Golf Terrace to Thornall Street
- West on Thornall Street to South Meridian Street
- North on South Meridian Street to Oakland Avenue
- West on Oakland Avenue to South Gadsden Street
- North on South Gadsden Street to Cascades Pedestrian Bridge
- West on Bridge to Adams Street and FAMU Way
- West on FAMU Way to Robert & Trudie Perkins Way
- At Robert & Trudie Perkins Way:
- Half marathon will continue west on FAMU Way to Lake Bradford Road. (see below for route completion)
- Full marathon will turn south onto St. Marks Historic Trail.
Full Marathon:
- Continue south on St. Marks Trail to Pasco Street
- Exit the St. Marks Trail and head south on Pasco Street to Springsax Road
- West on Springsax Road to Notre Dame Street
- South on Notre Dame Street to Creek Road
- West on Creek Road to North Ridge Road
- South on North Ridge Road toward Lake Henrietta Trail
- Complete lap around Lake Henrietta Trail
- North on Ridge Road to Creek Road
- East on Creek Road to Wheatley Road
- North on Wheatley Road to Hastie Road
- West on Hastie Road which turns and becomes Tanner Drive
- East on Tanner Drive to Parkridge Drive (road turns and becomes Bragg Drive)
- East on Bragg Drive to Wahnish Way
- North on Wahnish Way to St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail
- South on St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail to Crossway Road
- Turning Point
- Head back north on St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail to Robert & Trudie Perkins Way
Half and Full Marathon route from Robert & Trudie Perkins Way:
- West on FAMU Way to Lake Bradford Road
- North on Lake Bradford Road to Eppes Drive
- West on Eppes Drive to Airport Drive
- West on Airport Dr to W. Eppes Drive
- North on W. Eppes Drive to Jackson Bluff Road
- West on Jackson Bluff Road to Hayden Street
- North on Hayden Street to pedestrian tunnel
- Off-road/St. Marks Trail/turnaround
- East on pedestrian legacy walk between the baseball and football stadiums to Champions Way/Chieftan Way
- South on Champions Way/Chieftan Way
- East on St. Augustine Street
- South on Copeland Street to Madison Street
- West on Madison Street to finish line
