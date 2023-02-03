Tallahassee Marathon road closures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 48th annual Tallahassee Marathon will take place February 5 from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. TPD will be providing traffic control during the event. Due to the size of the event, several streets and intersections will be closed during both the full and half marathons, which begin simultaneously.

The following are temporary road closures from 6:30-9 a.m.:

Monroe Street from Apalachee Parkway to Tennessee Street

East Pensacola Street-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

Jefferson Street-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

College Avenue-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

Park Avenue-Calhoun Street to Adams Street

No traffic north on Thomasville Road from Monroe Street (7-9 a.m.)

No traffic south on Calhoun Street from Thomasville Road to Tennessee Street. (7-9 a.m.)

The following are temporary road closures from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Robert & Trudie Perkins Way – Robert & Trudie Perkins Way (FAMU Way to Disston Street)

FAMU Way (westbound) from Adams Street to Lake Bradford Street

FAMU Way (eastbound) from Lake Bradford Road to Robert & Trudie Perkins Way

Ridge Road will be closed from Springsax Road to Sunnyside Drive

The following are road closures for the entire duration of the marathon:

Woodward Avenue from Gaines Street to St. Augustine Street (5:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Madison Street from Woodward Avenue to Railroad Avenue (5:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

The Marathon Route is:

Monroe Street/Jefferson Street – Start

North on Monroe Street to Glenview Drive

East on Glenview Drive to Thomasville Road

South on Thomasville Road to Calhoun Street

South on Calhoun Street to Tennessee Street

East on Tennessee Street to Franklin Boulevard

South on Franklin Boulevard onto South Meridian Street

Enter Cascade Park (run Cascade Park trails)

North on Suwannee Street to Lafayette Street

East on Lafayette Street to Myers Park Drive

South on Myers Park Drive to Circle Drive

Continue west on Myers Park Drive to Golf Terrace Drive

South on Golf Terrace to Thornall Street

West on Thornall Street to South Meridian Street

North on South Meridian Street to Oakland Avenue

West on Oakland Avenue to South Gadsden Street

North on South Gadsden Street to Cascades Pedestrian Bridge

West on Bridge to Adams Street and FAMU Way

West on FAMU Way to Robert & Trudie Perkins Way

At Robert & Trudie Perkins Way:

Half marathon will continue west on FAMU Way to Lake Bradford Road. (see below for route completion)

Full marathon will turn south onto St. Marks Historic Trail.

Full Marathon:

Continue south on St. Marks Trail to Pasco Street

Exit the St. Marks Trail and head south on Pasco Street to Springsax Road

West on Springsax Road to Notre Dame Street

South on Notre Dame Street to Creek Road

West on Creek Road to North Ridge Road

South on North Ridge Road toward Lake Henrietta Trail

Complete lap around Lake Henrietta Trail

North on Ridge Road to Creek Road

East on Creek Road to Wheatley Road

North on Wheatley Road to Hastie Road

West on Hastie Road which turns and becomes Tanner Drive

East on Tanner Drive to Parkridge Drive (road turns and becomes Bragg Drive)

East on Bragg Drive to Wahnish Way

North on Wahnish Way to St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail

South on St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail to Crossway Road

Turning Point

Head back north on St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail to Robert & Trudie Perkins Way

Half and Full Marathon route from Robert & Trudie Perkins Way:

West on FAMU Way to Lake Bradford Road

North on Lake Bradford Road to Eppes Drive

West on Eppes Drive to Airport Drive

West on Airport Dr to W. Eppes Drive

North on W. Eppes Drive to Jackson Bluff Road

West on Jackson Bluff Road to Hayden Street

North on Hayden Street to pedestrian tunnel

Off-road/St. Marks Trail/turnaround

East on pedestrian legacy walk between the baseball and football stadiums to Champions Way/Chieftan Way

South on Champions Way/Chieftan Way

East on St. Augustine Street

South on Copeland Street to Madison Street

West on Madison Street to finish line

