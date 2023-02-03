TMH managing IT security issue, postpones all non-emergency procedures

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare has postponed all non-emergency patient procedures due to an IT security issue, according to an email sent to WCTV Friday morning.

TMH says that an IT security issue that occurred late Thursday night is impacting their IT systems and have taken them offline.

“Our organization is following existing protocols for system downtime and taking steps to minimize the disruption. We take our responsibility to ensure the security of our IT systems very seriously, and we prepare for events of this nature. As a result of this issue, we have rescheduled non-emergency patient appointments. Patients will be contacted directly by their provider and/or care facility if their appointment is affected,” TMH said in an email.

“We are also diverting EMS patients and will only be accepting Level 1 traumas from our immediate service area. All non-emergency surgical and outpatient procedures have been canceled and rescheduled.”

WCTV has a reporter on the story and will continue to provide updates throughout the day.

