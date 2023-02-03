Two children critically injured following crash outside Gadsden County school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two children were sent to the hospital in critical condition following a crash outside Robert F. Munroe Day School in Gadsden County Friday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on U.S. 90 at Lanier Road.

An SUV with three people inside was traveling westbound on U.S. 90 when the driver made a left turn to enter the school. That’s when a driver in a pickup truck collided with the SUV, striking the right side, according to troopers.

All four people involved were injured and taken to the hospital.

FHP reports two children were sent to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

Eastbound lanes were shut down as crews worked the scene. As of 11:45 a.m., the road was still closed.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.