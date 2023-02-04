Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 4

We'll start the weekend with sunshine, but the clouds will return Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunshine with cool to mild temperatures is in store for Saturday. Highs will reach into the mid 60s to near 70 with a northeasterly breeze as high pressure will remain over the Southeast U.S.

A weak storm system is forecast to develop off of Florida’s East Coast Sunday, which will help to bring more cloud coverage Saturday night into Sunday with a slight chance of showers (mainly in the Big Bend). Lows Saturday night will be in the mid 40s to near 50 and highs Sunday getting close to 70.

Sunshine will return Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower to mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

Moisture will begin to return mid-week as another storm system is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. Thursday and into Friday. For now, rain chances will be at 40% Thursday and Friday with morning lows in the upper 50s to near 60 and highs in the lower to mid 70s.

