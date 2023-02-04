One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person injured.
The shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. at the 900 Block of Volusoa Street.
As a result of the shooting, one man was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.
No arrests have been made, but TPD says they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.
This case is currently under investigation.
