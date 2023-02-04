One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday morning that left one person injured.

The shooting happened around 3:17 a.m. at the 900 Block of Volusoa Street.

As a result of the shooting, one man was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

No arrests have been made, but TPD says they don’t believe there’s a threat to the public.

This case is currently under investigation.

