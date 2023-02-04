Replay: Full Court Friday (2/3)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more. This week’s games include...

Florida High vs Marianna (Girls)

NFC vs Munroe (Girls)

Godby vs Rutherford (Girls)

Veterans vs Thomas County Central (Girls)

Southland Academy vs Brookwood (Boys)

Taylor County vs Maclay (Boys)

Florida High vs Lincoln (Boys)

FAMU DRS vs NFC (Boys)

