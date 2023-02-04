Three people arrested in connection to Wintergreen Road deadly shooting in 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested three people in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on May 21, 2022.

The suspects, 23-year-old Jer’Darrius Davis, 21-year-old Jaheim Nixon and 18-year-old Edward Johnson were arrested and charged with murder while engaged in a felony, TPD announced.

The three suspects planned to meet the victim to buy a firearm that was being sold on social media, according to TPD. When the suspects arrived at the location at 2400 Block of Wintergreen Road, they intended to rob the victim.

When the victim handed over the firearm, one of the suspects began shooting, according to TPD. A second suspect also fired multiple shots. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

