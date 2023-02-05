Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday morning began with clouds and cool temperatures as a surface trough of low pressure took shape off of Florida’s east coast. A weak storm system that is forecast to develop along that trough as an approaching through of low pressure aloft will help to bring more cloud coverage with a slight chance of a few showers. The better rain chances will mainly be along the Big Bend but can’t completely be ruled out in South Georgia. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s with rain chances at 20%.

Sunshine will be in the forecast starting Monday as the aforementioned systems leave the area. Highs will be in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

Moisture will begin to return Wednesday ahead of the next cold front and storm system that’s forecast to enter the eastern U.S. Thursday. Rain odds will be at 20% Wednesday, but increase to 60% Thursday with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. The front will be slow to exit the area and keep a good chance of showers in the forecast Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday but drop to the lower 60s Friday with a mostly cloudy sky.

As of this update, rain chances will be at 10% at best Saturday morning with a partly cloudy sky and drier conditions. The morning lows on Saturday will be in the 40s with highs closer to 60.

