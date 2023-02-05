Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer

Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer
Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Cairo officer(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of people crowded into a Cairo church Saturday morning for the funeral of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams.

Williams died last Saturday during a traffic stop that turned into a foot chase. Investigators say he had a medical episode on the scene and died.

This Saturday, his friends, family and colleagues gathered to say goodbye.

“He had a short life--23 years,” said Pastor Annette Higdon. “But in that short period of time, he had such a lasting impact. An impact that will outlive him.”

Williams’s friends say he was the kind of guy you could always count on.

“He would always say ‘I got you. I got you,’” said Williams’s former coworker, Rhonda Taylor. “And he did. CJ always had your back.”

Those who spoke at the funeral described Williams as brilliant, funny and kind. Taylor said when Williams smiled, he shined.

“This world is a much better place because CJ Williams was here,” Taylor said. “He set the bar high for all of us. We need to strive every day to be like CJ.”

Williams’s shift supervisor, Lieutenant Wayne Redden told the crowd that Williams would give teddy bears to kids he met while on patrol. It was a simple gesture, but one that didn’t go unnoticed.

Higdon said Williams strove to create a positive relationship between police and the Cairo community.

“If he had to write you a ticket, you’d say ‘Thank you CJ,’” Higdon said.

In Williams’s 23 years of life, friends say he touched hundreds of hearts, and left people better off for having known him.

Governor Brian Kemp and Cairo Mayor Booker Gainor both attended the funeral.

Mayor Gainor announced that February 4th will now be known as “Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams Day.’

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting
Suspect arrested in connection to 24-hour Tallahassee crime spree
Three people arrested in connection to Wintergreen Road deadly shooting in 2022
FHP was on scene of a Gadsden County crash that sent two kids to the hospital.
Two children critically injured following crash outside Gadsden County school
The family of a 74-year-old Lift driver said his disappearance is a mystery.
Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found with slaying suspect

Latest News

FSU alum partnering with American Heart Association for awareness campaign
FSU alum partnering with American Heart Association for awareness campaign
Quincy Police emphasize de-escalation training amid Tyre Nichols bodycam video
Quincy Police emphasize de-escalation training amid Tyre Nichols bodycam video
Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 90 in Suwannee County
Slight rain chances are in the forecast for Sunday, but the sunshine will make a comeback....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 5