Pedestrian killed on U.S. 90 in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash Saturday evening that left a 36-year-old Live Oak man dead.

An SUV was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 near the intersection of CR-139 a little before 8 p.m. when it hit a pedestrian that was crossing U.S. Hwy 90, west of the intersection.

After the SUV’s front hit the pedestrian, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.

The driver was not injured but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at HCA Florida Lake City Hospital, according to FHP.

