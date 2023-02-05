Quincy Police emphasize de-escalation training amid Tyre Nichols bodycam video

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - In light of recent bodycam footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the Quincy Police Department is examining its own practices to make sure these incidents don’t happen locally.

“Trying to humanize the badge is very important,” said officer Rodney Mackey. “I put on my uniform the same way that everybody else puts on their clothes.” He is one of the newest officers with Quincy Police and is currently going through discretionary shooting training.

QPD invited our cameras in for a closer look at the training. Officers were given high-intensity scenarios, in which they were forced to make quick decisions to keep everyone involved safe.

Lt. Carlos Hill said all new officers are required to complete the training, which also involves de-escalation strategies. “It helps the officer to understand their role as being peacekeepers,” said Lt. Hill. “It provides for a safer community for the citizens because of the simple fact that we’re not out there being abusive to the citizens or using unnecessary force.”

Officer Mackey said he feels more confident after Friday’s training. “I feel like I can go into any situation and try to make the right decision to keep the citizens safe, myself safe, and my coworkers safe as well.”

Officials said there are several other trainings officers must complete throughout the year, including responding to an active shooter and proper use of a taser.

