FBI working with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare following ‘IT security’ incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FBI was working with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare following an “IT security event” that occurred last Thursday night.

“While our policy prohibits us from confirming or denying the existence or status of a federal investigation, we are working with TMH security teams to assess the situation,” the FBI Jacksonville field office said in an email statement to Eyewitness News Monday afternoon.

As reported last Friday, the incident had led to TMH to execute protocols “for system downtime and taking steps to minimize the disruption.” That included rescheduling non-emergency appointments that were originally scheduled for Friday and Monday.

The incident also prompted ambulances to be rerouted to HCA Florida Capital Hospital. Ninety percent of the weekend Leon County EMS transports went to HCA with 10% of the transports going to TMH, according to Matt Cavell, the Leon County Assistant to the County Administrator for Community and Resilience.

TMH was still accepting expecting mothers as patients, according to their statement released Sunday.

“If you are in labor or have an emergency requiring care from Labor & Delivery Triage, please come to the Women’s Pavilion,” the Sunday statement said.

The hospital was still under downtime procedures, according to the Sunday update.

“We are still operating under downtime procedures, which means we are using paper documentation,” TMH wrote on Sunday. “We apologize for any delays this may create.”

The investigation continued into the security incident, and the hospital warned that it would take time to investigate it and fully restore IT operations.

“We will provide updates as the investigation progresses, bearing in mind that security, privacy and law enforcement considerations impact the amount of detail we can provide,” TMH wrote in Sunday’s statement.

This incident comes as hospitals around the United States have been targets for ransomware and, as reported recently, distributed denial of service attacks.

Mike Rogers and Charles Roop contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.