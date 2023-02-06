FBI working with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare following ‘IT security’ incident

File image of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital
File image of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FBI was working with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare following an “IT security event” that occurred last Thursday night.

“While our policy prohibits us from confirming or denying the existence or status of a federal investigation, we are working with TMH security teams to assess the situation,” the FBI Jacksonville field office said in an email statement to Eyewitness News Monday afternoon.

As reported last Friday, the incident had led to TMH to execute protocols “for system downtime and taking steps to minimize the disruption.” That included rescheduling non-emergency appointments that were originally scheduled for Friday and Monday.

The incident also prompted ambulances to be rerouted to HCA Florida Capital Hospital. Ninety percent of the weekend Leon County EMS transports went to HCA with 10% of the transports going to TMH, according to Matt Cavell, the Leon County Assistant to the County Administrator for Community and Resilience.

TMH was still accepting expecting mothers as patients, according to their statement released Sunday.

“If you are in labor or have an emergency requiring care from Labor & Delivery Triage, please come to the Women’s Pavilion,” the Sunday statement said.

The hospital was still under downtime procedures, according to the Sunday update.

“We are still operating under downtime procedures, which means we are using paper documentation,” TMH wrote on Sunday. “We apologize for any delays this may create.”

The investigation continued into the security incident, and the hospital warned that it would take time to investigate it and fully restore IT operations.

“We will provide updates as the investigation progresses, bearing in mind that security, privacy and law enforcement considerations impact the amount of detail we can provide,” TMH wrote in Sunday’s statement.

This incident comes as hospitals around the United States have been targets for ransomware and, as reported recently, distributed denial of service attacks.

Mike Rogers and Charles Roop contributed to this story.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slight rain chances are in the forecast for Sunday, but the sunshine will make a comeback....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 5
One person injured in Tallahassee overnight shooting
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County
Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 90 in Suwannee County
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

Teenager injured in Weatherby Ct. shooting
Chef Pauletta Malone stopped by the WCTV set for her first time and shows us how to make vegan...
Chef Pauletta Malone makes Vegan Carrot Cupcakes
We start the work week with a return of sunshine, but better rain chances return by late week....
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Feb. 6
We start the work week with a return of sunshine, but better rain chances return by late week....
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Monday, Feb. 6