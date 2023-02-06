Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Feb. 6

More sunshine is in store for Tuesday, but that will change by late week. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details and forecast.
By Mike McCall
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a cool Monday morning in the 40s, the Big Bend and South Georgia had a sunny and pleasant afternoon mostly in the 70s, with 60s near the coast. There was a bit of smoke from several prescribed fires in the region, but otherwise, just sunshine. Monday night will be mostly clear and cool, with lows mostly in the mid 40s, a bit colder in our eastern counties, and a bit milder near the coast and over western counties. Tuesday will be partly sunny and mild with highs again in the low to mid 70s and no rain.

Wednesday will see milder morning temps in the 50s, but mid to upper 70s in the afternoon, with more clouds, but still no rain.

An approaching cold front will bring a chance of scattered showers by Thursday, but a much better chance of rain and a few thunderstorms on Friday.

Much cooler air returns for the weekend, with Saturday being breezy and chilly in the upper 50s. Lows will fall into the low 40s Saturday morning, but mid 30s with a chance of frost by Sunday morning.

