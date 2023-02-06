Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting on Volusia Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday on the 900 block of Volusia Street.

According to TPD, officers arrived on the scene at 3:17 a.m. and located two vehicles with evidence that a shooting had occurred.

The victim, an adult male, was later located at a second location in the 1000 block of Basin Street with two gunshot wounds to his foot.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains open and active.

