Teenager injured in Weatherby Ct. shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night on the 4000 block of Weatherby Ct.

Officers arrived on the scene just after 10:30 p.m., where they located a teenage male with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to TPD.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD says the victim had arranged to meet the suspect to purchase drugs. Before the transaction, there was an argument, and the victim was shot due to the altercation.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still active.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.