Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County.

A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve.

For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control and traveled off the roadway and into a ditch. It then hit a tree which caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times. according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Both the 62-year-old driver and 61-year-old passenger were killed in the crash, according to the press release.

