Man scales Phoenix skyscraper

A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.
A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.(Source: Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Rescue crews were waiting at the top of Chase Tower as a man scaled the building Tuesday morning..

Police and firefighters responded to Chase Tower shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Video from the scene shows a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the streets below.

He made it to the top of the tower around 10:45 a.m.

Other information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County
File image of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital
FBI working with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare following ‘IT security’ incident
Performer Beyonce breaking another record last night for the most Grammy wins of all time, and...
Something Good - Tallahassee native wins big again at 2023 Grammys
Teenager injured in Weatherby Ct. shooting
Single Vehicle Fatal Crash on US30, Near Buhl
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 90 in Suwannee County

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks
A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey...
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
A car the suspect allegedly carjacked is shown Monday in Winter Haven, Florida.
Florida mass shooting suspect killed during police pursuit
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say