Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Feb. 7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a cool start mostly in the 40s, the Big Bend and South Georgia had a warm Tuesday afternoon in the 70s. Although more clouds returned, we stayed dry and will stay dry Tuesday night into Wednesday, with lows in the 50s and highs back into the upper 70s to around 80 on Wednesday.

An approaching cold front will run out of steam as it nears our region on Thursday, leaving us with some scattered, mainly nighttime showers.

A stronger upper level disturbance will bring a much better chance for widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms on Friday. Highs will still reach the 70s.

Any lingering showers will quickly depart Saturday morning, with lows in the 40s. Clouds will likely stick around Saturday afternoon, and it will be chilly and breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Low temperatures Sunday and Monday mornings will drop into the mid 30s, with a chance of inland frost. Highs Sunday will get back into the mid 60s, and 70s return next week.

