Something Good - Tallahassee native wins big again at 2023 Grammys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Performer Beyonce breaking another record last night for the most Grammy wins of all time, and a Tallahassee native helped her do it.

The now 32-time Grammy-winning artist took home three awards last night for her album Renaissance, including best R&B song, best dance/electronic album and dance/electronic recording.

After the wins, she took to social media acknowledging several collaborators like producing duo Nova Wav. A member of that duo, known as Denisia Blu June Andrews, a Tallahassee native shared her initial thoughts when the nomination was announced.

“When we got the nomination I was like Whoa!” said Andrews.

We spoke to the songwriter/producer Andrews last year when she worked with Jazmine Sullivan on her single “Pick up your Feelings”. She shared that with this year’s experience, the win proved how powerful music and artistry can be.

“We were working on the album like through the pandemic, so just to create such bright fun records during the time when the world was like, everybody was standing still I just think it says a lot about the power of music and the power of musicians and like really true creatives,” she said.

Andrews also shared her appreciation for the Tallahassee community, saying how much they’ve supported her and always cheered her on.

Nova Wav worked on the Renaissance single “CUFF IT” which won best R&B song, and Andrews says they’re already working on some new music and big releases are coming soon.

