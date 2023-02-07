Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the driveway of a Crawfordville home.

Deputies responded to a house on Carousel Circle around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about someone who was suicidal, said Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough. When WCSO arrived, the bodies of two deceased people were found. At least one of them appeared to be the victim of a homicide, he told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan.

Yarbrough said there is no threat to the public.

WCTV received the information after reaching out to WCSO following several tips from viewers.

The names and relationship of the people involved were withheld with WCSO citing Marsy’s Law.

“Per our policy we will not provide further information (unless necessary for the investigation) until the case has been closed”, said Yarbrough.

The case is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 850-745-7100, all tips can be made anonymously.

