Florida State coach Mike Norvell signs multi-year contract extension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell has signed a multi-year contract extension, it was announced Wednesday by Florida State Football.

Norvell, who was hired as Florida State’s 11th full-time head coach on Dec. 8, 2019, is now signed through the 2029 season, which would be his 10th at the helm of FSU’s program. Norvell’s contract extension features a new compensation structure that averages $8.05 million per year.

“Coach Norvell has re-established a culture that the entire Seminole Family can appreciate,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said.

“We are proud of the way Coach Norvell, his staff and his team represent Florida State University on and off the field. Under Coach Norvell’s leadership we have experienced the highest grade-point average in program history multiple times, an unprecedented impact in our community and drastic improvement on the football field through him establishing a foundation of unwavering standards in all areas. I’m happy that we are going to continue climbing with Coach Norvell for years to come.”

Norvell led the Seminoles to a 10-3 season with a No. 10 finish in the Coaches Poll and No. 11 rank in the final Associated Press poll in 2022. It was the 25th 10-win season in program history and FSU’s highest finish in the AP poll since 2016.

The Seminoles had an ACC-best five 30-point victories and ended the year on a six-game winning streak, which is the fifth-longest active streak in the nation heading into 2023. Florida State claimed its 15th state championship and scored at least 45 points against both Miami and Florida in the same season for the first time.

“I’m grateful for the trust our administration continues to place in me to lead the Florida State football program,” Norvell said.

“President Richard McCullough, the Board of Trustees and Michael Alford have been important pieces in our success, and the alignment we have makes me excited for the future of this program. I appreciate their support and vision to continue our climb toward the top of college football. I’m also thankful for the people who brought me and my family here three years ago, along with the players and staff whose commitment has helped us build this foundation. The future is bright here in Tallahassee.”

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.