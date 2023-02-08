Florida State coach Mike Norvell signs multi-year contract extension

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against...
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida State won 45-3.((AP Photo/Lynne Sladky))
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell has signed a multi-year contract extension, it was announced Wednesday by Florida State Football.

Norvell, who was hired as Florida State’s 11th full-time head coach on Dec. 8, 2019, is now signed through the 2029 season, which would be his 10th at the helm of FSU’s program. Norvell’s contract extension features a new compensation structure that averages $8.05 million per year.

“Coach Norvell has re-established a culture that the entire Seminole Family can appreciate,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said.

“We are proud of the way Coach Norvell, his staff and his team represent Florida State University on and off the field. Under Coach Norvell’s leadership we have experienced the highest grade-point average in program history multiple times, an unprecedented impact in our community and drastic improvement on the football field through him establishing a foundation of unwavering standards in all areas. I’m happy that we are going to continue climbing with Coach Norvell for years to come.”

Norvell led the Seminoles to a 10-3 season with a No. 10 finish in the Coaches Poll and No. 11 rank in the final Associated Press poll in 2022. It was the 25th 10-win season in program history and FSU’s highest finish in the AP poll since 2016.

The Seminoles had an ACC-best five 30-point victories and ended the year on a six-game winning streak, which is the fifth-longest active streak in the nation heading into 2023. Florida State claimed its 15th state championship and scored at least 45 points against both Miami and Florida in the same season for the first time.

“I’m grateful for the trust our administration continues to place in me to lead the Florida State football program,” Norvell said.

“President Richard McCullough, the Board of Trustees and Michael Alford have been important pieces in our success, and the alignment we have makes me excited for the future of this program. I appreciate their support and vision to continue our climb toward the top of college football. I’m also thankful for the people who brought me and my family here three years ago, along with the players and staff whose commitment has helped us build this foundation. The future is bright here in Tallahassee.”

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting incident at the Busy Bee in Live Oak...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the...
Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway
Performer Beyonce breaking another record last night for the most Grammy wins of all time, and...
Something Good - Tallahassee native wins big again at 2023 Grammys
File image of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital
UPDATE: FBI working with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare following ‘IT security’ incident
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Maclay boys basketball is honored on Senior Night.
Replay: Full Court Friday (2/3)
North Florida Christian standout Traylon Ray signs his NLI to West Virginia on National Signing...
REPLAY: National Signing Day 2023
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against...
Florida State, ACC unveils 2023 football schedule
Sue Semrau responding to the crowd as she was honored between the 1st and 2nd quarters of FSU...
Honoring a Legend: Sue Semrau to be inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame