Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 8

Rain chances start on Thursday along with a slim threat of severe weather through Friday. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details and the weekend foreca
By Mike McCall
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had another warm, spring-like day with upper 70s to low 80s on Wednesday. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and mild, in the mid to upper 50s.

More clouds return Thursday, with a slight chance of afternoon showers, then a chance of scattered showers by evening. Highs will still rise into the mid to upper 70s. There will be a slim threat (level 1 out of 5) of severe weather starting Thursday night and into Friday. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Be sure to have the First Alert Weather App just in case any advisories are issued by the National Weather Service.

A slow-moving system will bring back widespread rain and a chance of thunderstorms on Friday, with highs still in the low 70s.

Much cooler air will move in by Saturday, but the rain will linger, too, at least through Saturday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Drier air will return again by Sunday, but highs will still be in the low 60s. Milder temps quickly return next week, with 70s  for highs.

