Neighbors express concerns as southside CVS prepares to close

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee community is outraged after learning their long-time CVS will be closing for good next month.

The company spokesman confirmed with WCTV that the CVS on South Monroe Street will close on March 16, and all prescriptions are being transferred.

Many customers were hearing the news for the first time. Some were shocked and some were completely outraged that yet another resource in the south side community will vanish.

The closure is expected in about six weeks and many customers say this will be a major inconvenience, especially for those who do not have transportation and access to other CVS by walking.

One woman says she really only uses the CVS for little over-the-counter items, however, she’s lived in the south side area for a long time and believes this is a prime example of how much the area is neglected.

“They need to make sure that we are afforded the same type of opportunities as Southwood, Killearn, Golden Eagle. All of them have everything they need in walking distance. We have to travel a distance,” Ms. Reed said, a concerned Tallahassee resident.

Reed says she does not see how officials are planning to “build up” the south side when everything keeps closing down in the area.

In a statement, a CVS spokesman said when considering closure decisions, they look at things like the local market and a shift in population among other things.

