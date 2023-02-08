Officials confirm shooting incident at Busy Bee in Live Oak

There is no word yet on injuries or a suspect.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting incident at the Busy Bee in Live Oak...
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting incident at the Busy Bee in Live Oak on Tuesday.(Florida 511 traffic camera)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is working to get more information on a confirmed shooting incident at the Busy Bee #025 Travel Center just off U.S. 129 in Live Oak.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, and there is an active scene at the business.

Florida Highway Patrol is leading the response. The business did not provide comments when reached by phone Tuesday night.

There is no word yet on a suspect or injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

