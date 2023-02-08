Police: 11-week-old baby found covered in residue inside car, woman charged

Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.
Police in Colorado said an infant was found in a car covered in drug residue.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (Gray News) – Police in Colorado say they found an 11-week-old child on the floor of a car covered in drug residue.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department reports it responded to a call of a reported theft. An employee at the location pointed the responding officer in the direction of the suspect’s vehicle.

When the officer talked to the suspect, he said she was cooperative and opened her trunk to give back the items she allegedly stole.

However, the officer walked around the vehicle and said he was overcome by the odor of drugs.

Inside the vehicle, the officer said he saw a car seat with no child in it. Instead, an 11-week-old child was found on the floorboard of the front passenger seat. He also said the baby was covered in blankets and drug residue.

The department said the baby was transported to the hospital before child protective services put her in the custody of another relative.

Police said a significant amount of fentanyl pills and paraphernalia was recovered from the car.

Authorities said two other adult passengers were cited, and the suspect was taken to jail and charged with theft, felony drug possession, and child abuse charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting incident at the Busy Bee in Live Oak...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the...
Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway
Performer Beyonce breaking another record last night for the most Grammy wins of all time, and...
Something Good - Tallahassee native wins big again at 2023 Grammys
File image of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital
UPDATE: FBI working with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare following ‘IT security’ incident
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas...
Texas executes inmate for fatally shooting 3 teens in 1998
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Turkish leader acknowledges ‘shortcomings’ in quake response
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022.
Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many unable to tweet
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
Texas man pleads guilty in racist 2019 Walmart attack
A TMH employee claims the hospital is giving remote workers an unfair choice as they deal with...
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident