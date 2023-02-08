Something Good - Chiles High cheerleaders getting ready for nationals.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tonight, we head to cheer nation where the chiles high school cheerleaders are getting ready for a national competition.

The national high school cheerleading championship gets underway Wednesday in Orlando.

Eyewitness News’s cameras caught up with the chiles team this afternoon.

It will be their fifth time attending and they are competing in three different divisions.

Coach Caylen Darbouze said the team’s work ethic has been tremendous.

Eyewitness News is wishing them luck and will bring you an update on how they do.

