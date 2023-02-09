Catholic Bishops call on Governor to halt Dillbeck execution

Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed for a Tallahassee murder later this month
Donald Dillbeck was sentenced to death for the June 1990 murder of Faye Vann.
Donald Dillbeck was sentenced to death for the June 1990 murder of Faye Vann.(Florida Department of Corrections)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops is calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to halt the execution of Donald Dillbeck and commute his sentence to life without parole.

DeSantis signed Dillbeck’s death warrant last month and the twice-convicted killer is scheduled to die by lethal injection on February 23rd.

“His heinous and violent crimes have caused tremendous grief and suffering to the victims’ loved ones and communities,” FCCB Executive Director Michael Sheedy wrote in his February 6th letter to the Governor. “Yet, the Conference implores you to consider the mitigating circumstances in Mr. Dillbeck’s case.”

Sheedy contends Dillbeck suffered from childhood abuse and from developmental disabilities due to prenatal alcohol exposure.

“The alternative to the death penalty of life-long incarceration without parole is a severe and more appropriate form of punishment that does not perpetuate the cycle of societal violence by taking someone’s life,” Sheedy wrote.

Dillbeck has been on death row for more than 30 years. He was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann, who was stabbed to death in the parking lot of the Tallahassee Mall. Dillbeck was already serving a life sentence for the murder of a Lee County deputy at the time and had escaped from a prison work detail in Quincy days earlier.

Dillbeck appealed his death sentence to the Florida Supreme Court earlier this week. The Court’s online docket shows attorneys will be filing a series of briefs between now and Valentines Day. “Oral argument, if necessary, will be scheduled at a later date,” the court docket says.

Sheedy says if the execution goes forward, the FCCB is planning a vigil in the hours leading up to Dillbeck’s death to pray for his victims and their families, those on death row and an end to the death penalty.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

