Chef Sergio makes tropical fruit flambe with ice cream

Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make tropical fruit flambe with ice cream.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make tropical fruit flambe with ice cream.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lime, for zest/juice
  • 2 tablespoons fresh mint
  • 1 papaya (about 1 lb)
  • 2–3 mangoes (about 1 lb)
  • 2 lb fresh tropical fruit salad (pineapples, strawberries, and kiwifruit)
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup Madeira wine
  • 1/4 cup coconut cream
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1 (14 oz) container pineapple-coconut ice cream

Instructions:

  1. Zest lime (1/2 teaspoon), then juice (1 tablespoon). Chop mint. Cut the papaya in half lengthwise; discard seeds and scoop out the flesh. Cut mango sides away from pits and scoop out the flesh. Chop papaya and mangos into 1-inch chunks. Halve strawberries.
  2. Preheat a large sauté pan on medium-high for 2–3 minutes. Add butter and fruit. Cook for 1–2 minutes, stirring constantly until the fruit softens and is heated through. Add wine to the pan and bring to a boil. Carefully ignite wine with a lighter; cook for 1–2 minutes until the wine reduces by 1/2.
  3. Stir in coconut cream, lime juice and zest, and honey. Cook for 1–2 minutes, stirring constantly until the fruit is well coated. Stir in mint. Serve fruit and pan juices over ice cream.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting incident at the Busy Bee in Live Oak...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A TMH employee claims the hospital is giving remote workers an unfair choice as they deal with...
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the...
Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

Latest News

Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a Truffled Panzanella Salad.
Truffled Panzanella Salad recipe with Chef Uri
Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a Truffled Panzanella Salad.
Truffled panzanella salad recipe with Chef Uri
Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make tropical fruit flambe with ice cream.
Chef Sergio makes tropical fruit flambe with ice cream
Chef Pauletta Malone stopped by the WCTV set for her first time and shows us how to make vegan...
Chef Pauletta Malone makes Vegan Carrot Cupcakes