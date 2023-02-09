Chef Sergio makes tropical fruit flambe with ice cream
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make tropical fruit flambe with ice cream.
Ingredients:
- 1 lime, for zest/juice
- 2 tablespoons fresh mint
- 1 papaya (about 1 lb)
- 2–3 mangoes (about 1 lb)
- 2 lb fresh tropical fruit salad (pineapples, strawberries, and kiwifruit)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup Madeira wine
- 1/4 cup coconut cream
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 1 (14 oz) container pineapple-coconut ice cream
Instructions:
- Zest lime (1/2 teaspoon), then juice (1 tablespoon). Chop mint. Cut the papaya in half lengthwise; discard seeds and scoop out the flesh. Cut mango sides away from pits and scoop out the flesh. Chop papaya and mangos into 1-inch chunks. Halve strawberries.
- Preheat a large sauté pan on medium-high for 2–3 minutes. Add butter and fruit. Cook for 1–2 minutes, stirring constantly until the fruit softens and is heated through. Add wine to the pan and bring to a boil. Carefully ignite wine with a lighter; cook for 1–2 minutes until the wine reduces by 1/2.
- Stir in coconut cream, lime juice and zest, and honey. Cook for 1–2 minutes, stirring constantly until the fruit is well coated. Stir in mint. Serve fruit and pan juices over ice cream.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.