Chef Sergio makes tropical fruit flambe with ice cream

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Sergio Endara demonstrates how to make tropical fruit flambe with ice cream.

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Zest lime (1/2 teaspoon), then juice (1 tablespoon). Chop mint. Cut the papaya in half lengthwise; discard seeds and scoop out the flesh. Cut mango sides away from pits and scoop out the flesh. Chop papaya and mangos into 1-inch chunks. Halve strawberries.

Preheat a large sauté pan on medium-high for 2–3 minutes. Add butter and fruit. Cook for 1–2 minutes, stirring constantly until the fruit softens and is heated through. Add wine to the pan and bring to a boil. Carefully ignite wine with a lighter; cook for 1–2 minutes until the wine reduces by 1/2.