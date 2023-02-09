FHSAA votes to remove mandatory menstrual questions from medical exam for female athletes

FHSAA votes to remove mandatory menstrual questions from medical exam for female athletes
By Staci Inez
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - After more than one hundred emails and public comments, the Florida High School Athletic Association approved changes to their Pre-Participation Exam (PPE), removing mandatory questions about menstrual cycles for female athletes.

The 14-2 vote came during an emergency meeting Thursday morning, which was scheduled after the board received backlash for the proposed mandatory menstrual questions.

“That type of private information should be a conversation that remains between the girl, the parent and a physician - not an athletic department,” a parent said, Jenn Meale Poggie.

Poggie is the mother of three girls, one of which is a varsity soccer player. Poggie said she and her teenage daughter found the mandatory questions about menstrual cycles highly uncomfortable. “These years are difficult,” said Poggie. “A lot of young girls - and let’s remember these are girls - are not even comfortable talking to their friends, and even their parents, about their menstrual cycles.”

More than 200 people signed a petition started by Poggie in support of removing the menstrual questions ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

Chris Patricca voted against the approval. She said the menstrual questions ensure parents are having the necessary conversations with their doctors to protect the female student athlete’s health.

The board’s approval vote also included changes to who receives the PPE form. Now, only one page of the form is required to be submitted to the school, while the other pages can be kept with a parent or doctor.

Board member Charlie Ward, who also voted against the approval, stated the menstrual questions do not need to be removed if the form is going to remain with the doctor.

