Florida A&M unveils 2023 football schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday evening the FAMU Rattlers showed fans what they can expect this upcoming fall, releasing the 2023 football schedule. Willie Simmons’ squad is fresh off another successful season, finishing 9-2 with nine straight victories to end the season.

Florida A&M will once again bookend the seasons with Classics, facing off against Jackson State at the Orange Blossom Classic to start the season in Miami Gardens and per tradition taking on arch rival Bethune-Cookman in the regular season final at the Florida Classic in Orlando.

As the home team in both Classic games, the Rattlers will host just four games at Bragg Memorial Stadium this season, the home opener against DII power UWF, the SWAC opener against Alabama State, Homecoming on October 28th against Prairie View A&M and finally hosting California-Lincoln on November 11th.

The Rattlers’ road schedule provides plenty of intrigue with the Orange and Green taking visits to USF, rival Southern and a trip all the way out to California to play Lincoln University.

The whole schedule is as follows...

DATE OPPONENT September 3rd (Sunday) vs Jackson State (Miami Gardens) September 9th at South Florida September 16th vs West Florida September 23rd vs Alabama State September 30th at Mississippi Valley October 7th at Southern October 14th BYE October 21st at Texas Southern October 28th vs Prairie View A&M (Homecoming) November 4th at Alabama A&M November 11th vs California Lincoln November 18th vs Bethune-Cookman (Orlando)

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.