Florida A&M unveils 2023 football schedule

Head Coach Willie Simmons leads his team out for a game against Southern.
Head Coach Willie Simmons leads his team out for a game against Southern.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday evening the FAMU Rattlers showed fans what they can expect this upcoming fall, releasing the 2023 football schedule. Willie Simmons’ squad is fresh off another successful season, finishing 9-2 with nine straight victories to end the season.

Florida A&M will once again bookend the seasons with Classics, facing off against Jackson State at the Orange Blossom Classic to start the season in Miami Gardens and per tradition taking on arch rival Bethune-Cookman in the regular season final at the Florida Classic in Orlando.

As the home team in both Classic games, the Rattlers will host just four games at Bragg Memorial Stadium this season, the home opener against DII power UWF, the SWAC opener against Alabama State, Homecoming on October 28th against Prairie View A&M and finally hosting California-Lincoln on November 11th.

The Rattlers’ road schedule provides plenty of intrigue with the Orange and Green taking visits to USF, rival Southern and a trip all the way out to California to play Lincoln University.

The whole schedule is as follows...

DATEOPPONENT
September 3rd (Sunday)vs Jackson State (Miami Gardens)
September 9that South Florida
September 16thvs West Florida
September 23rdvs Alabama State
September 30that Mississippi Valley
October 7that Southern
October 14thBYE
October 21stat Texas Southern
October 28thvs Prairie View A&M (Homecoming)
November 4that Alabama A&M
November 11thvs California Lincoln
November 18thvs Bethune-Cookman (Orlando)

