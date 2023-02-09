Heavy rain, slim threat of severe weather anticipated as the weekend nears

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An active weather pattern is set to begin Thursday evening and last through Saturday night in the Big Bend and South Georgia. Let’s break it down day by day:

THURSDAY - A weakening cold front will bring showers and storms starting Thursday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather during this time. Possible impacts include isolated damaging thunderstorm gusts and a brief tornado.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Thursday night (WCTV)

FRIDAY - Another round of showers and storms is set to arrive Friday morning, bringing along with it another marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather across the Big Bend and South Georgia. The possible impacts include a few severe thunderstorms through Friday afternoon, which could include locally damaging winds and/or a brief tornado.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Friday (WCTV)

SATURDAY - More showers are expected across the area on Saturday, but the threat for any severe weather will diminish. The main concern by this point will be excessive rainfall. Forecast rainfall amounts will range between 2 to 4 inches across the Big Bend and South Georgia by Saturday evening, with isolated spots receiving even more. Several rivers also have some possibility of reaching minor flood stage.

Estimated rainfall totals between Thursday through Saturday night (WCTV)

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to provide updates on-air and online through the weekend.

