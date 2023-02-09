Heavy rain, slim threat of severe weather anticipated as the weekend nears

Showers and storm are expected to begin Thursday night.
Showers and storm are expected to begin Thursday night.(WCTV)
By Josh Green
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An active weather pattern is set to begin Thursday evening and last through Saturday night in the Big Bend and South Georgia. Let’s break it down day by day:

THURSDAY - A weakening cold front will bring showers and storms starting Thursday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather during this time. Possible impacts include isolated damaging thunderstorm gusts and a brief tornado.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Thursday night
SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Thursday night(WCTV)

FRIDAY - Another round of showers and storms is set to arrive Friday morning, bringing along with it another marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather across the Big Bend and South Georgia. The possible impacts include a few severe thunderstorms through Friday afternoon, which could include locally damaging winds and/or a brief tornado.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Friday
SPC Severe Weather Outlook for Friday(WCTV)

SATURDAY - More showers are expected across the area on Saturday, but the threat for any severe weather will diminish. The main concern by this point will be excessive rainfall. Forecast rainfall amounts will range between 2 to 4 inches across the Big Bend and South Georgia by Saturday evening, with isolated spots receiving even more. Several rivers also have some possibility of reaching minor flood stage.

Estimated rainfall totals between Thursday through Saturday night
Estimated rainfall totals between Thursday through Saturday night(WCTV)

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to provide updates on-air and online through the weekend. As always, location-based watches, warnings and advisories can be received by downloading the WCTV First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting incident at the Busy Bee in Live Oak...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A TMH employee claims the hospital is giving remote workers an unfair choice as they deal with...
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the...
Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

Latest News

A string of rainy days are in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, February 9
Rain chances start on Thursday along with a slim threat of severe weather through Friday. Chief...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 8
Rain chances start on Thursday along with a slim threat of severe weather through Friday. Chief...
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 8
We have one more day of nice weather before better rain chances arrive to the Big Bend and...
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 8