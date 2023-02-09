Something Good - Local troops make huge donations to annual ‘Scouting for Food’ event

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Eyewitness News is highlighting cub scout pack 4-40 and boy scout troop 4-91 in Valdosta for their donation.

The scouts took part in the annual ‘Scouting for Food’ event over the weekend and they shared a photo with us.

The scouts collected 14 hundred canned goods and food items for the St. Francis center.

The donations will go to people in need across the community.

