TMH making ‘significant progress’ following cybersecurity incident, accepting more EMS patients

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A week after a cybersecurity incident forced Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare offline, the hospital says it is making “significant progress” in returning to normal.

In a 4 p.m. update Thursday, the hospital said a team continues to work “nonstop to bring systems back online safely as soon as possible.”

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) has continued to make progress the past few days addressing an IT security event that occurred the night of Thursday, Feb. 2.

We are now working toward bringing impacted systems back online. As is customary with events of this nature, it will take some time to return to normal operations. While we cannot share a definitive timeline, we are making significant progress and working nonstop to bring systems back online safely as soon as possible.

As we refine our downtime procedures, which include using paper documentation, we are also now able to increase our patient volume to carry a greater share of our community’s healthcare needs. We began taking more EMS patients Wednesday, Feb. 8 and will continue to gradually increase volume as our processes become more streamlined and efficient. We continue daily communication with our healthcare and EMS partners to coordinate care for our community, and we thank them for their assistance.

We also want to thank our colleagues, who have been the source of many creative solutions to extraordinary challenges. Through it all, they have remained focused on providing safe, patient-centered care.

We continue to work with appropriate law enforcement and state and federal agencies to manage the investigation and recovery from this event. We will continue to provide updates, bearing in mind that, given the ongoing nature of the investigation and law enforcement’s involvement, we are limited in the amount of detail we can share.

Updates will continue to be posted on TMH.ORG and our social media channels.