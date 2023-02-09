Truffled Panzanella Salad recipe with Chef Uri
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a Truffled Panzanella Salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 (8 oz) Bakery baguette
- 1 1/2 lb fresh heirloom tomatoes
- 2 baby cucumbers
- 1 bunch of fresh Italian parsley
- 1 tablespoon fresh oregano
- 3 jarred artichoke hearts with stems
- 1/4 red onion
- 1 tablespoon garlic blend paste
- 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 tablespoon truffle oil
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
- 2 oz truffle pecorino (or goat) cheese
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 325°F. Cut bread into 1-inch cubes; arrange on a baking sheet. Bake 15–20 minutes until fully dehydrated and lightly browned; remove from oven and set aside to cool.
- Meanwhile, cut tomatoes into 1-inch pieces; dice cucumber. Coarsely chop parsley, oregano, and artichokes; thinly slice onion.
- Combine in a medium bowl: garlic paste, vinegar, oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. While continuously whisking, slowly add truffle and olive oils until smooth and emulsified.
- Add to a large bowl: toasted croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, artichokes, onions, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper. Drizzle with dressing and toss to blend well; set aside 10 minutes. Serve with shaved cheese.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.