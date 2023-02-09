Truffled Panzanella Salad recipe with Chef Uri

Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make a Truffled Panzanella Salad.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Ingredients:

  • 1 (8 oz) Bakery baguette
  • 1 1/2 lb fresh heirloom tomatoes
  • 2 baby cucumbers
  • 1 bunch of fresh Italian parsley
  • 1 tablespoon fresh oregano
  • 3 jarred artichoke hearts with stems
  • 1/4 red onion
  • 1 tablespoon garlic blend paste
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1 tablespoon truffle oil
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper
  • 2 oz truffle pecorino (or goat) cheese

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Cut bread into 1-inch cubes; arrange on a baking sheet. Bake 15–20 minutes until fully dehydrated and lightly browned; remove from oven and set aside to cool.
  2. Meanwhile, cut tomatoes into 1-inch pieces; dice cucumber. Coarsely chop parsley, oregano, and artichokes; thinly slice onion.
  3. Combine in a medium bowl: garlic paste, vinegar, oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. While continuously whisking, slowly add truffle and olive oils until smooth and emulsified.
  4. Add to a large bowl: toasted croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, parsley, artichokes, onions, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper. Drizzle with dressing and toss to blend well; set aside 10 minutes. Serve with shaved cheese.

