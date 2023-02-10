City Commission to take up blighted property database

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission Wednesday gave the city manager and staff the authority to establish an ordinance creating a registry of vacant and blighted properties in the city.

Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson said the registry database would give the city the first step to improving neighborhoods by knowing “where those particular properties are located” to be able to contact property owners.

“We’d be able to track improvements made to the properties and where improvements are not made, be able to go in and enforce our code violations,” Richardson said. “Possibly fines and fees for those that violate our code ordinances.”

Richardson said the amount of those fines and fees would be at the discretion of the city manager in his proposal that will be brought back before the commission.

Richardson said the database is not a mechanism for targeting property owners, instead, he hopes it will be a signal to banks and lending institutions that have foreclosed on properties that upkeep of the property is their responsibility.

“We’re hoping we can redevelop these properties, or where improvements can be made, individuals and families can then occupy those dwellings,” Richardson said.

Richardson said the fines and fees that would be collected under this ordinance will go into the city’s affordable housing trust fund and support future redevelopment efforts.

The city already has an established “Vacant to Vibrant” program where they can put in community gardens or parks in vacant lots of neighborhoods they’re working to revitalize. This registration would specifically target private properties, Richardson said.

Richardson said this program will allow the city to work with property owners who wind up in the database and provide them the resources they need to improve their properties, to the benefit of their community as a whole.

But finding out who owns the property is the first step of any redevelopment plan.

“A lot of that are these vacant and abandoned properties that are not kept up by the owners,” Richardson said. “In many instances, we don’t know who the owner is, it may be a property that is in probate and there are multiple owners and nobody’s taken responsibility for the upkeep.”

Richardson said through the database the city would then be able to leverage its partnership with Habitat for Humanity and the Tallahassee Lenders Consortium for future redevelopment opportunities.

Richardson said it will be determined on a case-by-case basis, and in collaboration with property owners whether the city would be cleared for the redevelopment of a property. Or whether a property would be demolished and something else put in its place.

“These financial institutions have the deep pocket so we will make sure they take up the responsibility to keep up the property or be fined significantly,” Richardson said. “We can use the revenue from that to help with some of the other residences and bringing them up to code, or developing the lots that we already have an interest in.”

Richardson said these redevelopment projects are meant to increase safety, and property values in neighborhoods where blight is taking place.

“We just want to make sure that any resident looking for housing gets some,” Richardson said. “Whether that’s through one of our partner organizations or the affordable housing trust fund.”

