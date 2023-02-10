First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of possibly severe weather as well as a continued flooding threat on Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center had placed the Big Bend under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather for Saturday, with portions of South Georgia under a marginal (1/5) risk.

The following graphic displays the areas under the slight risk, the forecast timing, and the possible impacts:

Timing and possible impacts of severe weather threat for Saturday. (WCTV)

With some locations in the eastern Big Bend and South Georgia already receiving upwards of 4-5 inches of rainfall so far through Friday afternoon, there are also flooding concerns. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Heavy amounts of rainfall within these areas may result in the National Weather Service issuing a flash flood warning.

A flood watch was expanded and extended to include all of the following counties highlighted in green until 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

A flood watch is in effect for the following counties highlighted in green until 7am Sunday. (WCTV)

