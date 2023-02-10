First Alert Weather Day declared for Saturday

WCTV First Alert Weather Day
WCTV First Alert Weather Day(Gray TV)
By Josh Green
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of possibly severe weather as well as a continued flooding threat on Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center had placed the Big Bend under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather for Saturday, with portions of South Georgia under a marginal (1/5) risk.

The following graphic displays the areas under the slight risk, the forecast timing, and the possible impacts:

Timing and possible impacts of severe weather threat for Saturday.
Timing and possible impacts of severe weather threat for Saturday.(WCTV)

With some locations in the eastern Big Bend and South Georgia already receiving upwards of 4-5 inches of rainfall so far through Friday afternoon, there are also flooding concerns. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Heavy amounts of rainfall within these areas may result in the National Weather Service issuing a flash flood warning.

A flood watch was expanded and extended to include all of the following counties highlighted in green until 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

A flood watch is in effect for the following counties highlighted in green until 7am Sunday.
A flood watch is in effect for the following counties highlighted in green until 7am Sunday.(WCTV)

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to provide updates on-air and online through the weekend. As always, location-based watches, warnings and advisories can be received by downloading the WCTV First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash
A TMH employee claims the hospital is giving remote workers an unfair choice as they deal with...
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garrett Young in connection to the deadly shooting...
GCSO makes arrest in deadly shooting near Highway 12
Human remains discovered in St. Marks Wildlife Refuge
Multiple armed robbery in Tallahassee
Tallahassee man arrested for six armed robberies in the span of one week

Latest News

Heavy rainfall expected throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia for Friday and Saturday.
Flooding concerns grow as heavy rains continue
Periods of heavy rainfall can be expected over the next couple days.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, February 10
More rain and a slim chance of severe is in the forecast. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, Feb. 9
More rain and a slim chance of severe is in the forecast. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has...
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, Feb. 9