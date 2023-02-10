Flooding concerns grow as heavy rains continue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A flood watch was set in effect on Friday until 5PM due to a slow-moving line of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms which developed this morning, roughly along a line from Apalachicola to Tallahassee to Valdosta.

Here is a graphic displaying which counties are included in the flood watch:

A flood watch is in effect for the following counties highlighted in green until 5PM Friday. (WCTV)

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Heavy amounts of rainfall within these areas may result in a flash flood warning.

Some spots have already seen upwards of 1-2 inches of rainfall since Thursday night, with higher totals still yet to come. Additional rainfall totals of 1.5 to 3 inches are expected. Spots that receive the heaviest rain will depend on where large bands of rain form throughout Friday and Saturday.

Although slim, a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather was issued for South Georgia and the Big Bend through Friday night. The main risks associated with this include brief damaging wind gusts contained within the stronger thunderstorms, as well as the very low risk for an isolated tornado.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to provide updates on-air and online through the weekend. As always, location-based watches, warnings and advisories can be received by downloading the WCTV First Alert Weather App.

