Flooding concerns grow as heavy rains continue

Heavy rainfall expected throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia for Friday and Saturday.
Heavy rainfall expected throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia for Friday and Saturday.(WCTV)
By Josh Green
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A flood watch was set in effect on Friday until 5PM due to a slow-moving line of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms which developed this morning, roughly along a line from Apalachicola to Tallahassee to Valdosta.

Here is a graphic displaying which counties are included in the flood watch:

A flood watch is in effect for the following counties highlighted in green until 5PM Friday.
A flood watch is in effect for the following counties highlighted in green until 5PM Friday.(WCTV)

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Heavy amounts of rainfall within these areas may result in a flash flood warning.

Some spots have already seen upwards of 1-2 inches of rainfall since Thursday night, with higher totals still yet to come. Additional rainfall totals of 1.5 to 3 inches are expected. Spots that receive the heaviest rain will depend on where large bands of rain form throughout Friday and Saturday.

Although slim, a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather was issued for South Georgia and the Big Bend through Friday night. The main risks associated with this include brief damaging wind gusts contained within the stronger thunderstorms, as well as the very low risk for an isolated tornado.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to provide updates on-air and online through the weekend. As always, location-based watches, warnings and advisories can be received by downloading the WCTV First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TMH employee claims the hospital is giving remote workers an unfair choice as they deal with...
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man riding motorcycle killed in Tallahassee crash
Deadly shooting graphic
Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting near Hwy 12
FHP was on scene of a Gadsden County crash that sent two kids to the hospital.
UPDATE: 7-year-old dies following crash outside Gadsden County school
Multiple armed robbery in Tallahassee
Tallahassee man arrested for six armed robberies in the span of one week

Latest News

Periods of heavy rainfall can be expected over the next couple days.
Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Friday, February 10
More rain and a slim chance of severe is in the forecast. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Thursday, Feb. 9
More rain and a slim chance of severe is in the forecast. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has...
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, Feb. 9
Showers and storm are expected to begin Thursday night.
Heavy rain, slim threat of severe weather anticipated as the weekend nears