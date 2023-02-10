‘Florida Run for the Fallen’ will step off in Tallahassee on Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The third annual ‘Florida Run for the Fallen’ will start in Tallahassee on Friday morning and will end in Jacksonville on Sunday.

The 170-mile trek is a tribute dedicated to honoring and remembering military servicemembers who died in more recent years during the War on Terror and in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and New Dawn.

Twenty marathon-trained runners will spend two days traversing across north Florida stopping approximately every mile to pay tribute at ‘Hero Markers.’ Gold Star families and members of the public are invited to join and show their respects to the fallen and the runners.

The journey will begin in Tallahassee with a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 a.m. in front of the Old Capitol and near the state Vietnam Veterans Memorial and POW/MIA Remembrance Bracelet monument. Runners will then head through parts of Leon, Jefferson, Madison, Suwannee, Columbia, Baker, Nassau, and Duval counties before finishing on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Wall at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

You can follow the route, or plan to attend a ‘Hero Marker’ ceremony, by following links below, which correspond to each day:

To donate or to volunteer with the Florida event, visit Forida.USARunForTheFallen.org.

WCTV covered the inaugural run in 2021.

‘Run for the Fallen’ is a national organization founded in 2008. Since then, more than 180,000 miles have been collectively run in remembrance.

The local event is spearheaded by George Lutz, whose son, U.S. Army Cpl. George Lutz II, was killed in Iraq in 2005. Out of his grief, Lutz founded ‘Honor and Remember,’ a charity dedicated to supporting Veterans’ causes. Lutz also created the ‘Honor and Remember Flag,’ which is now a universally recognized symbol that specifically acknowledges the American servicemen and women who never made it home.

