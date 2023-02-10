‘Florida Run for the Fallen’ will step off in Tallahassee on Friday

The third annual ‘Florida Run for the Fallen’ will start in Tallahassee on Friday morning and will end in Jacksonville on Sunday.
The third annual ‘Florida Run for the Fallen’ will start in Tallahassee on Friday morning and will end in Jacksonville on Sunday.
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The third annual ‘Florida Run for the Fallen’ will start in Tallahassee on Friday morning and will end in Jacksonville on Sunday.

The 170-mile trek is a tribute dedicated to honoring and remembering military servicemembers who died in more recent years during the War on Terror and in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and New Dawn.

Twenty marathon-trained runners will spend two days traversing across north Florida stopping approximately every mile to pay tribute at ‘Hero Markers.’ Gold Star families and members of the public are invited to join and show their respects to the fallen and the runners.

The third annual ‘Florida Run for the Fallen’ will start in Tallahassee on Friday morning and...
The third annual ‘Florida Run for the Fallen’ will start in Tallahassee on Friday morning and will end in Jacksonville on Sunday.(WCTV)

The journey will begin in Tallahassee with a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 a.m. in front of the Old Capitol and near the state Vietnam Veterans Memorial and POW/MIA Remembrance Bracelet monument. Runners will then head through parts of Leon, Jefferson, Madison, Suwannee, Columbia, Baker, Nassau, and Duval counties before finishing on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Wall at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

You can follow the route, or plan to attend a ‘Hero Marker’ ceremony, by following links below, which correspond to each day:

To donate or to volunteer with the Florida event, visit Forida.USARunForTheFallen.org.

WCTV covered the inaugural run in 2021.

‘Run for the Fallen’ is a national organization founded in 2008. Since then, more than 180,000 miles have been collectively run in remembrance.

The local event is spearheaded by George Lutz, whose son, U.S. Army Cpl. George Lutz II, was killed in Iraq in 2005. Out of his grief, Lutz founded ‘Honor and Remember,’ a charity dedicated to supporting Veterans’ causes. Lutz also created the ‘Honor and Remember Flag,’ which is now a universally recognized symbol that specifically acknowledges the American servicemen and women who never made it home.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting incident at the Busy Bee in Live Oak...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
A TMH employee claims the hospital is giving remote workers an unfair choice as they deal with...
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the...
Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway
A teen is facing a murder charge in the stabbing of their adoptive parents in South Carolina.
15-year-old arrested for stabbing newly adoptive parents, authorities say

Latest News

Nine-year-old Demi Ross is a traveling softball player who has written to local and state...
Something Good - Local 9-year-old hopes to make a change in the sport world
Catholic Bishops call on Governor to halt Dillbeck execution
City Commission to take up blighted property database.
City Commission to take up blighted property database
FHSAA votes to remove mandatory menstrual questions from medical exam for female athletes